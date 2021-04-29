Capgemini sees 2021 revenue above midpoint of target range after Q1 jump

CAPP

April 29 (Reuters) - French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini CAPP.PA on Thursday forecast its 2021 revenues should come above the mid-point of its target range after reporting stronger than anticipated first quarter growth driven by data and cloud.

The company, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, reported a 24.2% jump in like-for-like sales in the first quarter to 4.3 billion euros ($5.22 billion) and reiterated this year's goal of 7% to 9% revenue growth and operating margin between 12.2% and 12.4%.

"In this context, our growth for 2021 should exceed the mid-point of the targeted range," Chief Executive Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

Revenues at Capgemini's core IT unit jumped around 15% in 2020 as the pandemic encouraged more companies to go digital, and it has said double-digit growth should continue into 2021.

French rival Dassault Systemes DAST.PA also offered an upbeat outlook on Wednesday, predicting up to 23% earnings growth for the second quarter and raising its full-year forecast.

($1 = 0.8245 euros)

