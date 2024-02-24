Capgemini SE (XTRA:CGM) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 247.79

The average one-year price target for Capgemini SE (XTRA:CGM) has been revised to 247.79 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of 220.92 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 216.63 to a high of 289.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.12% from the latest reported closing price of 186.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGM is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.80% to 114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGM by 5.30% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGM by 11.49% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGM by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.