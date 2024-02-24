Capgemini SE (ENXTPA:CAP) Price Target Increased by 11.91% to 247.24

The average one-year price target for Capgemini SE (ENXTPA:CAP) has been revised to 247.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.91% from the prior estimate of 220.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 216.14 to a high of 288.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.00% from the latest reported closing price of 218.80 / share.

Capgemini SE Maintains 1.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.74%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAP is 0.81%, a decrease of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.64% to 894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHGEX - Global Equity Fund holds 91K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 9.91% over the last quarter.

BBHLX - BBH Partner Fund - International Equity Class I Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 281.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 54.31% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 75.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 39.83% over the last quarter.

GIEYX - INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 57K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 19.38% over the last quarter.

MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 54K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAP by 5.11% over the last quarter.

