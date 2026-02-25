Capgemini SE - Depositary Receipt (CGEMY) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 94.32

The average one-year price target for Capgemini SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CGEMY) has been revised to $94.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of $84.62 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.07 to a high of $156.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.56% from the latest reported closing price of $42.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEMY is 0.40%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 185.37% to 1,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 94.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 97.22% over the last quarter.

Altrius Capital Management holds 301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 19.57%.

Sterling Capital Management holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.