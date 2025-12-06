Capgemini SE - Depositary Receipt (CGEMY) Price Target Decreased by 10.09% to 75.99

The average one-year price target for Capgemini SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CGEMY) has been revised to $75.99 / share. This is a decrease of 10.09% from the prior estimate of $84.51 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.54 to a high of $144.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.92% from the latest reported closing price of $42.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEMY is 0.39%, an increase of 224.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 112.16% to 587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altrius Capital Management holds 296K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 75.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 314.84% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 64K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 23.86% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

