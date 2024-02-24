Capgemini SE (CAPMF) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 265.62

The average one-year price target for Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) has been revised to 265.62 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 242.54 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 232.21 to a high of 310.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.62% from the latest reported closing price of 237.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPMF is 0.54%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.19% to 47,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPMF by 0.32% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,336K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,243K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPMF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,766K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPMF by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.