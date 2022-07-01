Capgemini reitarates it has no intention of acquiring Atos

July 1 (Reuters) - French IT consultancy Capgemini CAPP.PA reiterated on Friday it has no intention of acquiring or being involved in Atos's ATOS.PA assets.

"Capgemini management believes that those assets are not aligned with the Group strategy and development plan and this position is unanimously supported by the Board of directors," the group said.

The French consulting and IT services provider added that it is not discussing the issue with Atos or the French government.

