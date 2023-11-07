News & Insights

CAPP

Capgemini Q3 revenue falls, with decline in North America

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 07, 2023 — 01:02 am EST

Written by Lina Golovnya and Stéphanie Hamel for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini CAPP.PA on Tuesday posted a 1.3% fall in third quarter revenue at current exchange rates, citing a microeconomic context that "remains challenging" and with revenues declining in the North American region.

The Paris-based group's revenue was 5.48 billion euros ($5.87 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 5.55 billion a year earlier.

The firm maintains its outlook for the full year.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya and Stéphanie Hamel in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((lina.golovnya@thomsonreuters.com; stephanie.hamel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAPP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.