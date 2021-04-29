Markets
Capgemini Q1 Organic Revenue Growth At 1.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported first quarter revenues of 4.27 billion euros, up 24.2% at constant exchange rates, or up 20.4% at current exchange rates with the consolidation of Altran Technologies effective April 1st, 2020. The company noted that this momentum also reflects the double digit growth achieved in Digital and Cloud activities. Organic growth was 1.7%, for the quarter.

First quarter bookings were 4.20 billion euros, up 27.3% at constant exchange rates year-on-year.

For 2021, the Group plans to achieve a constant currency growth of 7.0% to 9.0%.

