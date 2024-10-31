Capgemini price target lowered to EUR 190 from EUR 200 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Wood lowered the firm’s price target on Capgemini (CGEMY) to EUR 190 from EUR 200 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
