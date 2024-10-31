Capgemini price target lowered to EUR 175 from EUR 200 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Capgemini (CGEMY) to EUR 175 from EUR 200 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Read More on CGEMY:
- Capgemini price target lowered to EUR 210 from EUR 240 at Deutsche Bank
- Capgemini price target lowered to EUR 190 from EUR 200 at Morgan Stanley
- Capgemini price target lowered to EUR 170 from EUR 175 at Jefferies
- Capgemini price target lowered to EUR 225 from EUR 235 at Citi
- Capgemini price target lowered to EUR 175 from EUR 185 at Jefferies
