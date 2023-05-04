News & Insights

Capgemini posts weaker revenue growth in first quarter

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

May 04, 2023 — 01:19 am EDT

May 4 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini CAPP.PA on Thursday reported a weaker revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a year-ago period, citing a tense economic environment with clients adopting a "wait-and-watch stance".

Still, the company's revenue reached 5.73 billion euros ($6.35 billion) in the reported period, 10.9% above the first three months in 2022.

Cloud services for years have been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

