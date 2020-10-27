Capgemini posts better-than-expected Q3 sales growth
Oct 27 (Reuters) - French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini on Tuesday posted an 18.4% increase in third quarter revenues at constant exchange rates, helped by strong bookings and growth in its digital and cloud offerings.
Capgemini reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues at 4.01 billion euros ($4.74 billion).
The group said it expected the fourth quarter to show a further but limited improvement.
Capgemini, which offers services to industries ranging from telecom to aerospace, confirmed its full-year targets, which include revenue growth between 12.5% and 14.0%, adding it should exceed the mid-point of the range.
($1 = 0.8461 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Sam Holmes)
