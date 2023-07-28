News & Insights

Capgemini posts 6.9% rise in half-year revenue

July 28, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Lina Golovnya and Stéphanie Hamel for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini CAPP.PA on Friday posted a 6.9% rise in its half-year revenue, driven by its cloud, data and artificial intelligence activities.

The Paris-based group's revenue was 11.43 billion euros ($12.54 billion) in the first half of 2023, compared to 10.69 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

