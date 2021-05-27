Capgemini, Orange Plan To Set Up New Company "Bleu"

(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) and Orange announced that they have planned to set up a new company named "Bleu" that would intend to provide a "Cloud de Confiance" service to meet sovereignty requirements of the French State, public administrations and critical infrastructure companies with unique privacy, security and resiliency needs as determined by the French State.

Capgemini and Orange would work with Microsoft, to create a French cloud service provider that "satisfies the unique needs of a specific set of organizations."

Further, the companies noted that Bleu would offer its solutions to Vital Importance Operators or OIVs and Essential Service Operators or OSEs, the French State, public agencies, hospitals and regional authorities whose sensitive data and workload require a "Cloud de Confiance" platform.

In order to support the emergence of sovereign solutions on a European level and contribute to the development of this ecosystem, Bleu would also join the Gaia-X initiative, of which Orange and Capgemini are members.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, said: "As a strategic partner to our clients, Capgemini is focused on building the services they need, based on leading technologies and the highest standards. The creation of a "Cloud de Confiance" for France will provide French State and critical infrastructure organizations with the many benefits of flexible cloud services on a secure platform. Now is the right moment to launch this project which benefits from strong political will and very advanced technologies. We are excited to be partnering with Orange on this pioneering project."

