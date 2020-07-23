Capgemini Now Expects To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2025, Net Zero By 2030

(RTTNews) - Capgemini Group (CAPP, CGEMY.PK), a consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm, announced Thursday that it expects to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no later than 2025 and to be net zero by 2030.

Capgemini's previous 2030 science-based target to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent per employee was reached in January 2020, a decade ahead of schedule, before the COVID-19 related lockdowns.

In order to achieve its new ten-year net zero ambition, the company will accelerate its carbon reduction program across its biggest operational impact areas. These include business travel, commuting and office energy.

Capgemini will also switch to 100 percent renewable electricity across its business. Capgemini nearly doubled the proportion of its electricity coming from renewable sources to 46.2 percent in 2019 from 23.7 percent in 2018.

Capgemini's Chief Executive Officer, Aiman Ezzat, said: "The current global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the importance of the need to live in balance with our planet. Capgemini has had a decade long focus on reducing environmental impacts and whilst much has been achieved to date... . A strong set of actions have been put in place, that range from expanding our digital workplace initiatives and work from home, through to leveraging technology to help our clients drive down their own emissions."

