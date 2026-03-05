Capgemini, McDonald's Extend Partnership For 5 Years To Boost Restaurant Business Through AI

(RTTNews) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY, CAP.PA), a major French IT company, on Thursday announced a five-year extension to its strategic partnership with McDonald's Corporation (MCD) to transform modern platforms across guest and crew-facing experiences.

In the next five years, the companies will focus on the technological transformation to boost business through AI and support revenue growth.

As outlined earlier, McDonald's aims to reach 250 million 90-day active loyalty users and achieve $45 billion in annual system-wide sales to loyalty members by the end of 2027.

For over a decade, the French company has worked in close partnership with McDonald's to support its digital transformation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.