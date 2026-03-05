Markets

Capgemini, McDonald's Extend Partnership For 5 Years To Boost Restaurant Business Through AI

March 05, 2026 — 03:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY, CAP.PA), a major French IT company, on Thursday announced a five-year extension to its strategic partnership with McDonald's Corporation (MCD) to transform modern platforms across guest and crew-facing experiences.

In the next five years, the companies will focus on the technological transformation to boost business through AI and support revenue growth.

As outlined earlier, McDonald's aims to reach 250 million 90-day active loyalty users and achieve $45 billion in annual system-wide sales to loyalty members by the end of 2027.

For over a decade, the French company has worked in close partnership with McDonald's to support its digital transformation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CGEMY
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.