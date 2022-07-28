CAPP

Capgemini lifts annual growth forecast

Contributors
Elena Vardon Reuters
Lina Golovnya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French IT consulting company Capgemini on Thursday raised its growth target for 2022, as demand for digital transformation services boosted second-quarter revenue.

July 28 (Reuters) - French IT consulting company Capgemini CAPP.PA on Thursday raised its growth target for 2022, as demand for digital transformation services boosted second-quarter revenue.

The firm, which offers its services to industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace, now expects revenue growth of 14-15% at constant currency, against previous guidance of 8-10%.

It also confirmed its operating margin target of 12.9% to 13.1% for the full year and organic free cash flow target above 1.7 billion euros.

"This is the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth and strong bookings demonstrating our strong momentum and market share gains", Chief Executive Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elena Vardon and Lina Golovnya; editing by David Evans)

((elena.vardon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAPP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More