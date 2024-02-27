News & Insights

Markets
CAPP

Capgemini Inks Over EUR 100 Mln Multi-year Deal With TenneT To Build Cloud Platform

February 27, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a technology company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a over 100 million euros deal with TenneT, a European transmission system operator, to design, build, and implement a cloud platform to boost the functioning of TenneT.

The 12-year deal will enable faster adoption of emerging technologies by driving end-to-end migration from on-premises data centers to the cloud.

TenneT has over 23,500 kilometers of high-voltage connections impacting 42 million end-users in the Netherlands and parts of Germany.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAPP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.