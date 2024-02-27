Capgemini Inks Over EUR 100 Mln Multi-year Deal With TenneT To Build Cloud Platform

(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a technology company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a over 100 million euros deal with TenneT, a European transmission system operator, to design, build, and implement a cloud platform to boost the functioning of TenneT.

The 12-year deal will enable faster adoption of emerging technologies by driving end-to-end migration from on-premises data centers to the cloud.

TenneT has over 23,500 kilometers of high-voltage connections impacting 42 million end-users in the Netherlands and parts of Germany.

