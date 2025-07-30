Capgemini H1 Results Down; Updates FY25 Revenue View, Backs Margin Forecast; Plans EUR 2 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - French IT company Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported Wednesday lower profit and revenues in its first half, and updated its fiscal 2025 revenue forecast, while maintaining margin view.

In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a multi-year share buyback program of 2 billion euros.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects revenue to be down 1.0 percent to up 1.0 percent at constant currency, compared to previous outlook of down 2.0 percent to up 2.0 percent.

Operating margin for the year is still expected to be in the range of 13.3 percent to 13.5 percent.

In the first half, Group share in net profit fell 13 percent to 724 million euros from last year's 835 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 4.26 euros, compared to 4.88 euros for the same period last year.

Normalized earnings per share were 6.00 euros, up 2 percent from 5.88 euros a year ago.

Operating margin dropped 0.5 percent from last year to 1.377 billion euros, while as a percent of revenues, it was stable at 12.4 percent.

Capgemini generated revenues of 11.11 billion euros in the first half, down 0.3 percent from 11.14 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew 0.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

Bookings totaled 11.99 billion in the first half of 2025, up 2.1 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

In the second quarter, Group revenues totaled 5.55 billion euros, a growth of 0.7 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates. Bookings reached 6.11 billion euros, up 1.5 percent year-on-year at constant currency.

