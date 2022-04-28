Markets
CAPP

Capgemini Group Q1 Revenues Up 17.7% At Constant Exchange Rates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported first quarter revenues of 5.17 billion euros, up 21,0% year-on-year at current exchange rates and 17.7% at constant exchange rates. Organic growth was 16.3%, for the quarter. Bookings totaled 5.47 billion euros, up 26% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group, said: "Capgemini delivered an excellent start of the year with a further growth acceleration versus the previous quarter. This is the fourth consecutive quarter with double digit growth."

For 2022, the Group continues to target: revenue growth of 8% to 10% at constant currency; operating margin of 12.9% to 13.1%; and organic free cash flow above 1.70 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAPP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular