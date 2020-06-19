Capgemini Gets 5-yr Contract From Ministry Of Defence To Run IT Service Center

(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) has agreed to work with the Defence Digital unit of the UK's Ministry of Defence to provide the next generation of services for the IT Service Center. The Service Center is at the core of Operational Service Management, which delivers the MOD's essential IT services. The center will use Capgemini's AI and Smart Analytics capabilities to increase self-service.

Tom Thicknesse, Executive Sponsor for the Program at Capgemini in the UK, said, "Having worked with the MOD for several years, this contract is testimony to our highly collaborative relationship. Today's agreement underlines Capgemini's continued commitment to the public sector in the UK."

