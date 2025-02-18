Capgemini FY24 Profit Edges Up, Revenues Down; Sees Stable Or Higher Margin In FY25

(RTTNews) - French IT company Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported Tuesday slightly higher profit in fiscal 2024, even as revenues were lower. Bookings also were down from last year. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects operating margin of 13.3 percent to 13.5 percent; and revenue to be in a range of down 2.0 percent to up 2.0 percent at constant currency.

For the year 2024, the company's Group share in net profit edged up 0.5 percent to 1.671 billion euros from last year's 1.663 billion euros. Earnings per share increased to 9.47 euros from 9.37 euros last year.

Normalized earnings per share were 12.23 euros, compared with 12.44 euros in 2023.

Capgemini's operating margin was stable at 13.3 percent of revenues, in line with the operating margin target set for 2024.

Capgemini reported revenues of 22.10 billion euros, down 1.9 percent from prior year's 22.52 billion euros. Revenues fell 2 percent at constant currency rates and was down 2.4 percent organically.

In the fourth quarter, Group revenues totaled 5.58 billion euros, a decline of 1.1 percent year-on-year at constant exchanges rate and down 1.5 percent organically. The decline in revenue was solely attributable to 6.1 percent slowdown in Manufacturing.

Bookings were 23.82 billion euros in 2024 and 6.81 billion euros in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 0.5 percent for the year and an increase of 1.9 percent in the quarter, at constant exchange rates.

Generative AI bookings amounted to close to 4 percent of Group bookings for the year and around 5 percent for Q4.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said, "... we remain cautious in this uncertain environment, notably around Manufacturing and Europe, and expect H1 2025 constant currency revenue growth to remain in the same range as in Q4 2024. We will continue to demonstrate in 2025 the strength of our positioning and the resilience of our operating model, with growth as a priority."

Further, the Board of Directors decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of 3.40 euros per share at the Shareholders' Meeting of May 7.

