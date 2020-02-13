Capgemini FY19 Profit Up, Lifts Dividend; Plans Addl. Buyback; Sees Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Capgemini Group (CAPP, CGEMY.PK), a consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 net profit Group share grew 17 percent to 856 million euros from last year's 730 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 5.15 euros, up 18 percent from 4.37 euros a year ago. Normalized earnings per share were 6.40 euros, or 6.76 euros adjusted for the transitional tax expense in the U.S, compared to last year's 6.06 euros.

Operating profit totaled 1.43 billion euros, or 10.1 percent of revenues, compared with 1.25 billion euros, or 9.5 percent of revenues, in 2018.

Revenues increased 7 percent to 14.13 billion euros from last year's 13.20 billion euros. Growth was 5.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

Bookings went up 11 percent at constant exchange rates.

Further, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of 1.90 euros per share, an increase of 12 percent.

The Board also approved a new multi-year share buyback program of 600 million euros. Taking into account the balance of 250 million euros of the current multi-year program, the Group now has a total share buyback capacity of 850 million euros.

The company will buy back 200 million euros of Capgemini shares over the next few months.

Looking ahead for 2020, the company targets revenue growth of around 4 percent at constant exchange rates, improved profitability with an operating margin of 12.4 percent to 12.6 percent.

