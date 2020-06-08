Capgemini Enters Global Strategic Collaboration With BlackLine

(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) has entered into a global strategic alliance with BlackLine, Inc. (BL), which will enable Capgemini to offer further flexibility to its clients, helping them to move away from traditional manual accounting processes to a modern accounting experience. By centralizing critical F&A operations in BlackLine's cloud platform, businesses will also gain the ability to continually capture, validate, and provide timely and accurate financial data necessary for reporting.

BlackLine's cloud-based solutions transform F&A by automating, centralizing, and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes, and other key processes helping large and midsize organizations modernize their F&A operations.

