Capgemini, Audi Launch JV To Support Digital Transformation Of Automotive Industry

(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) and Audi (AUDVF.PK) announced the launch of their joint venture - XL2, which will provide digital technology and consulting services in the fields of SAP S/4HANA and cloud services primarily for Audi and the entire Volkswagen Group. The company's goal is to expand its project business gradually and achieve a powerful workforce within the next five years.

The joint venture will have dual leadership: by Géraldine Aubert, previously Vice President of Packaged Based Services at Capgemini, and Felix Spitznagel, previously Director SAP Acceleration Center at Audi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.