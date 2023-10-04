Capgemini - ADR (CGEMY) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 95.56

The average one-year price target for Capgemini - ADR (OTC:CGEMY) has been revised to 95.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 90.82 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.51 to a high of 130.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 173.50% from the latest reported closing price of 34.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capgemini - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEMY is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.23% to 2,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 928K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 38.17% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 602K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 2.87% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 8.94% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 2.36% over the last quarter.

