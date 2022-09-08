Markets
CAPP

Capgemini Acquires Aodigy Asia Pacific

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Capgemini announced the acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited, a Singapore-based company, specializing in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform.

Aodigy Asia Pacific currently offers a full suite of Salesforce ecosystem customer engagement solutions, including sales optimization, customer interaction, cloud migration and business process automation, through its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAPP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular