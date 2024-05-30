Cape Range Ltd. Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Cape Range Ltd. (AU:CAG) has released an update.

Cape Range Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming support from shareholders. Voting on items such as the remuneration report and election of directors was conducted by poll, with nearly unanimous approval for each resolution. The company’s leadership, including Chairman Ben Reichel, has authorized the release of these positive results.

