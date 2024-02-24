Capcom Co., - Depositary Receipt () (CCOEY) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 21.75

The average one-year price target for Capcom Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CCOEY) has been revised to 21.75 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 20.44 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.22 to a high of 26.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.42% from the latest reported closing price of 19.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capcom Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOEY is 0.27%, a decrease of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 25,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOEY by 19.62% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 2,060K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOEY by 22.90% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOEY by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,420K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOEY by 3.81% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 1,226K shares. No change in the last quarter.

