Is Capcom (CCOEY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 45.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4.8%. This means that Capcom Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.8%.

The consensus estimate for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A's current year EPS has increased 93.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.9% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A, however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #187. The industry has moved +8.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Capcom Co., Ltd. and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

