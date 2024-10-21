Is Capcom (CCOEY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capcom Co., Ltd. is one of 272 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 26.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CCOEY has gained about 34.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9.2%. This means that Capcom Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.3%.

The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment's current year EPS has increased 19.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, meaning that CCOEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +5.2% year to date.

Capcom Co., Ltd. and Madison Square Garden Entertainment could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.