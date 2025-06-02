Is Capcom (CCOEY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capcom Co., Ltd. is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 36.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This shows that Capcom Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dunelm Group (DNLMY). The stock has returned 18.6% year-to-date.

For Dunelm Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.5% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Dunelm Group falls under the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Capcom Co., Ltd. and Dunelm Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

