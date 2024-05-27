CapAllianz Launches AI Subsidiary and Seals New Deal

News & Insights

May 27, 2024

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited has expanded its reach in the tech industry by establishing a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Future AI Tech Pte. Ltd., specializing in software development and IT consultancy. Following this, the company has entered into a technical service agreement with Shenzhen Shoutou Industrial Co., Ltd. for artificial intelligence services. This strategic move is financed by internal resources and is not expected to impact the company’s financials significantly within the current fiscal year.

