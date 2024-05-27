CapAllianz Launches AI Subsidiary and Seals New Deal

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited has expanded its reach in the tech industry by establishing a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Future AI Tech Pte. Ltd., specializing in software development and IT consultancy. Following this, the company has entered into a technical service agreement with Shenzhen Shoutou Industrial Co., Ltd. for artificial intelligence services. This strategic move is financed by internal resources and is not expected to impact the company’s financials significantly within the current fiscal year.

For further insights into SG:594 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.