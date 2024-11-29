CapAllianz Holdings Discusses Financials at 2024 AGM

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CapAllianz Holdings Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where shareholders were introduced to real-time electronic voting. The company addressed financial queries, notably highlighting substantial accounts receivables of US$1.18 million against revenue of US$1.35 million for the fiscal year ended June 2024. No significant shareholder questions were received ahead of the meeting, and all resolutions were voted on by poll.

For further insights into SG:594 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.