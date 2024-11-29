News & Insights

CapAllianz Holdings Discusses Financials at 2024 AGM

November 29, 2024 — 11:12 am EST

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where shareholders were introduced to real-time electronic voting. The company addressed financial queries, notably highlighting substantial accounts receivables of US$1.18 million against revenue of US$1.35 million for the fiscal year ended June 2024. No significant shareholder questions were received ahead of the meeting, and all resolutions were voted on by poll.

