Capacity Expansions Aid Lamb Weston (LW), High Costs Ail

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW benefits from strategic growth efforts like boosting offerings and expanding capacity. The provider of value-added frozen potato products company is focused on undertaking strategic pricing actions.



The upsides mentioned above were seen in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, escalated costs continue to hurt Lamb Weston’s performance.



Let’s delve deeper.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Capacity Expansion Aids

Lamb Weston’s sturdy balance sheet and capacity to generate cash keep it well-placed to boost production capacity and fuel long-term growth. Capital expenditures amounted to $736 million during fiscal 2023 on construction costs as the company is on track with expanding its processing capacity. In its lastearnings call management highlighted that it broke ground on a 250 million-pound capacity expansion. The expansion will enhance the company’s ability to cater to the growing South American market. Management also made progress on its expansion projects across China and the Netherlands, which are expected to come online in the next 18 months.



In February 2023, Lamb Weston unveiled that it has concluded the buyout of remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods B.V. The move strengthens the company’s ability to serve customers across key markets globally. The company (in July 2022) bought an additional 40% stake in Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos S.A. ("LWAMSA") — which is its joint venture in Argentina — taking its total ownership to 90%. Lamb Weston’s efforts to boost offerings and expand capacity enable the company to meet the rising demand for snacks and fries.

Price/Mix – A Key Catalyst

Lamb Weston’s net sales have benefited from robust price/mix, as witnessed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The price/mix rose 24%, reflecting gains from pricing actions in every core business unit to counter input and manufacturing cost inflation.



In the Global segment, price/mix grew 28% on gains from domestic and international pricing actions to counter inflationary pressures. In the Foodservice unit, price/mix increased 13% on pricing actions undertaken during fiscal 2023 to mitigate inflationary pressures. In the Retail business, price/mix advanced 35% on pricing actions undertaken during fiscal 2023 in branded and private label portfolios to reduce inflationary pressures. The company is building revenue growth management and execution capacity to drive growth.

Addressing The Hurdles

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Lamb Weston’s SG&A expenses (excluding items impacting comparability) increased $65 million on the consolidation of EMEA. Also, increased compensation and benefit expenses, higher costs associated with bettering IT infrastructure and a rise in advertising and promotion expenses were a hurdle.



Although Lamb Weston’s quarterly gross profit increased year over year, the metric was hurt by escalated costs. Increased costs per pound and reduced sales volumes were hurdles for the metric. Increased costs per pound reflect high-single-digit cost inflation for key inputs like raw potatoes, energy, labor, edible oils, and ingredients, including grains and starches. Further, reduced throughput at LW’s production facilities also increased costs.



In its lastearnings call management highlighted that the inflationary environment and other macro pressures on consumers continue to hamper traffic in certain restaurant channels. The company anticipates the near-term demand to be somewhat hampered owing to dynamic restaurant traffic trends and persistent macro pressures on the consumer.



That said, management is on track with strategies like pricing actions and enhancing business and product mix to counter rising input cost inflation. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 5.7% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 7.6% decline.

Some Top-Ranked Staple Bets

Here, we have highlighted three top-ranked stocks, namely Post Holdings POST, Utz Brands Inc. UTZ and The J. M. Smucker Company SJM.



Post Holdings, a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.6% on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests growth of 13.5% and 184.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Utz Brands, which manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). UTZ’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 10.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current fiscal year sales suggests growth of 3.7% from the year-ago reported numbers. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3% on average.



The J. M. Smucker, which manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The J. M. Smucker’s current financial-year earnings suggests growth of 6.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.