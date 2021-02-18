CAPA Stock: 16 Things for to Know About HighCape Capital and the Quantum-Si SPAC Merger

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
HighCape Capital (NASDAQ:CAPA) stock is soaring higher on Thursday after announcing plans for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Quantum-Si.
Here’s everything that potential investors in CAPA stock need to know about HighCape Capital and the Quantum-Si SPAC merger.
- HighCape Capital is a healthcare-focused SPAC backed by investment firm HighCape Capital LP.
- Quantum-Si is a company dedicated to semiconductor chip-based proteomics.
- Proteomics is the study of proteins.
- The SPAC merger will have Quantum-Si joining the public market through HighCape Capital.
- This will also see shares of CAPA stock change over to the QSI ticker.
- The enterprise value of the combination is $1.46 billion.
- The deal will provide Quantum-Si with $540 million in gross proceeds once it completes.
- That comes from $115 million in cash held by HighCape Capital.
- Another $425 million of that is thanks to a private investment in public equity (PIPE).
- The expectation is that this will set the combined company up with $514 million in cash once the deal closes.
- The Boards of Directors of Quantum-Si and HighCape have both given their unanimous support to the deal.
- Now it just needs to complete other customary closing conditions.
- That includes getting approval from regulators or shareholders.
- This likely won’t be an issue and sets the deal up to close in the second quarter of 2021.
- CAPA stock saw heavy trading today with 29 million shares changing hands.
- That’s a hefty spike compared to its daily average trading volume of only about 12,000 shares.
CAPA stock was up 92.7% as of Thursday afternoon.
