CAPA Stock: 16 Things for to Know About HighCape Capital and the Quantum-Si SPAC Merger

HighCape Capital (NASDAQ:CAPA) stock is soaring higher on Thursday after announcing plans for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Quantum-Si.

Here’s everything that potential investors in CAPA stock need to know about HighCape Capital and the Quantum-Si SPAC merger.

HighCape Capital is a healthcare-focused SPAC backed by investment firm HighCape Capital LP.

Quantum-Si is a company dedicated to semiconductor chip-based proteomics.

Proteomics is the study of proteins.

The SPAC merger will have Quantum-Si joining the public market through HighCape Capital.

This will also see shares of CAPA stock change over to the QSI ticker.

The enterprise value of the combination is $1.46 billion.

The deal will provide Quantum-Si with $540 million in gross proceeds once it completes.

That comes from $115 million in cash held by HighCape Capital.

Another $425 million of that is thanks to a private investment in public equity (PIPE).

The expectation is that this will set the combined company up with $514 million in cash once the deal closes.

The Boards of Directors of Quantum-Si and HighCape have both given their unanimous support to the deal.

Now it just needs to complete other customary closing conditions.

That includes getting approval from regulators or shareholders.

This likely won’t be an issue and sets the deal up to close in the second quarter of 2021.

CAPA stock saw heavy trading today with 29 million shares changing hands.

That’s a hefty spike compared to its daily average trading volume of only about 12,000 shares.

CAPA stock was up 92.7% as of Thursday afternoon.

