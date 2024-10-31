News & Insights

CAP-XX Ltd Announces Fundraising to Drive Growth

October 31, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

CAP-XX Limited, a leader in supercapacitor design, plans to raise at least £2.5 million through an accelerated bookbuild, supplementing with a £250,000 director subscription and a £0.275 million retail offer. The funds will support growth initiatives, including a strategic partnership with SCHURTER AG and enhanced presence in the North American market through DigiKey. This move follows a significant shift from licensing to product sales, boosting revenues by 26.4% over the past year.

