CAP-XX Ltd Announces Fundraising to Drive Growth

CAP-XX Limited, a leader in supercapacitor design, plans to raise at least £2.5 million through an accelerated bookbuild, supplementing with a £250,000 director subscription and a £0.275 million retail offer. The funds will support growth initiatives, including a strategic partnership with SCHURTER AG and enhanced presence in the North American market through DigiKey. This move follows a significant shift from licensing to product sales, boosting revenues by 26.4% over the past year.

