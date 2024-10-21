CAP-XX Limited Reports Strong Start to FY25

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

CAP-XX Limited, renowned for its innovative supercapacitors, has postponed the release of its year-end financial results to November 29, 2024. Despite this delay, the company reports a robust start to FY25 with a 30% increase in customer orders and a 36% rise in shipments compared to the same period last year. Additionally, CAP-XX is progressing on securing a significant R&D tax rebate from the Australian Tax Office.

