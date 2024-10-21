News & Insights

Stocks

CAP-XX Limited Reports Strong Start to FY25

October 21, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

CAP-XX Limited, renowned for its innovative supercapacitors, has postponed the release of its year-end financial results to November 29, 2024. Despite this delay, the company reports a robust start to FY25 with a 30% increase in customer orders and a 36% rise in shipments compared to the same period last year. Additionally, CAP-XX is progressing on securing a significant R&D tax rebate from the Australian Tax Office.

For further insights into GB:CPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.