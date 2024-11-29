News & Insights

Stocks

CAP-XX Directors’ Share Subscription and Market Expansion

November 29, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CAP-XX Limited has announced a significant directors’ subscription involving the issuance of 227,272,700 new ordinary shares at 0.11 pence each, aimed at boosting its capital structure. This move, led by directors Dr. Graham Cooley and Peter Fraser, is part of a broader fundraising effort aligning with the company’s growth strategy. The new shares are set to begin trading on AIM in early December 2024, marking a key development for investors keeping an eye on CAP-XX’s market activities.

For further insights into GB:CPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.