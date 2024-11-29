CAP-XX Directors’ Share Subscription and Market Expansion

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

CAP-XX Limited has announced a significant directors’ subscription involving the issuance of 227,272,700 new ordinary shares at 0.11 pence each, aimed at boosting its capital structure. This move, led by directors Dr. Graham Cooley and Peter Fraser, is part of a broader fundraising effort aligning with the company’s growth strategy. The new shares are set to begin trading on AIM in early December 2024, marking a key development for investors keeping an eye on CAP-XX’s market activities.

