Is Cap Gemini (CGEMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Cap Gemini (CGEMY). CGEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62. Over the last 12 months, CGEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.22 and as low as 10.56, with a median of 12.91.

Another notable valuation metric for CGEMY is its P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.54. Within the past 52 weeks, CGEMY's P/B has been as high as 3.28 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cap Gemini is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CGEMY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.