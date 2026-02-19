Is Cap Gemini (CGEMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Cap Gemini (CGEMY). CGEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.75, which compares to its industry's average of 11.48. CGEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.22 and as low as 10.56, with a median of 12.91, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CGEMY has a P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.84. Over the past 12 months, CGEMY's P/B has been as high as 3.28 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.25.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cap Gemini's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CGEMY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

