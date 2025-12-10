Is Cap Gemini (CGEMY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Cap Gemini (CGEMY). CGEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.75, which compares to its industry's average of 15.71. Over the past year, CGEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.22 and as low as 10.56, with a median of 12.91.

Investors should also recognize that CGEMY has a P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.70. Within the past 52 weeks, CGEMY's P/B has been as high as 3.28 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.25.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cap Gemini is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CGEMY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

