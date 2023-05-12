Cap Gemini (CGEMY) Declares $0.71 Dividend

Cap Gemini said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.71 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cap Gemini. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEMY is 0.21%, a decrease of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.57% to 3,025K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cap Gemini is 100.63. The forecasts range from a low of 61.35 to a high of $144.43. The average price target represents an increase of 206.71% from its latest reported closing price of 32.81.

The projected annual revenue for Cap Gemini is 22,099MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 18.88% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 670K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 488K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEMY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

