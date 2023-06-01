Cap Gemini (CAPMF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.71, changing hands as high as $179.05 per share. Cap Gemini S A shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAPMF's low point in its 52 week range is $145.60 per share, with $206.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.80.

