News & Insights

Stocks

Canyon Resources Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canyon Resources Limited (AU:CAY) has released an update.

Canyon Resources Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes via proxy forms in advance and can access meeting details on the company’s website. This meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders to engage with company management and address any queries.

For further insights into AU:CAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.