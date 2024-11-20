Canyon Resources Issues 3 Million New ASX Shares

Canyon Resources Limited (AU:CAY) has released an update.

Canyon Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) starting November 20, 2024. This move follows the conversion of options or other convertible securities, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors may find this development significant as it potentially impacts Canyon Resources’ market presence and liquidity.

