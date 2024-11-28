News & Insights

Stocks

Canyon Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 05:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canyon Resources Limited (AU:CAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Canyon Resources Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of Mr. Dondo Mogajane as a Director, and approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. These developments reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans.

For further insights into AU:CAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.