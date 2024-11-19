Canyon Resources Completes Key Drilling Program in Cameroon

Canyon Resources Limited (AU:CAY) has released an update.

Canyon Resources Limited has successfully completed its extensive drilling program across the Minim Martap, Makan, and Ngaoundal tenements in Cameroon, comprising 1,526 boreholes. This significant milestone is expected to update the JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing its bauxite project. The results, anticipated by mid-2025, aim to position Minim Martap as a key supplier of high-quality bauxite.

