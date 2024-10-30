Canvest Environmental Secures Loan Amid Shareholding Requirements

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1381) has released an update.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. has secured a RMB360 million loan facility, with specific performance covenants requiring their controlling shareholders to maintain a minimum 35% shareholding. This agreement, effective for 84 months, highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvering amidst ongoing privatization efforts.

